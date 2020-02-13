Va. Casino Bill Passage Aids Tribe's $10M Deal With Norfolk

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- The Virginia Senate and House have approved bills that would legalize commercial gambling in five cities if voter referendums favor it, bringing a federally recognized tribe a step closer to completing a $10 million deal to build a casino in the city of Norfolk. The Virginia Senate on Tuesday approved S.B. 36 on a 29-11 vote and the House of Delegates passed a similar measure, H.B. 4, 61-33. As of now, commercial gambling is not legal in Virginia, but final approval of the legislation along with favorable referendums would bring casinos to the cities of Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth and Richmond, as...

