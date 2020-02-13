Athletes Tell 9th Circ. NCAA Rules Should Be Struck Down

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- College football and basketball players challenging the NCAA's amateurism rules as unlawful restraints under antitrust law told the Ninth Circuit that a lower court had it right when it determined that the rules are anticompetitive, but should have struck them down entirely instead of preserving most of the system. In a reply brief filed Wednesday, the athletes argued that the district court judge should have enjoined all of the rules it found to violate antitrust law instead of coming down somewhere in the middle and finding that the NCAA could not cap benefits for college athletes related to education. "Faced with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS