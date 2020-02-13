Internet Satellite Co. Says $90M Will Help It Launch Into Space

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- Internet satellite company Astranis said Thursday it received $90 million from investors to launch its first commercial satellite, which aims to bring internet connectivity to underserved areas. Astranis Space Technologies Corp. said it’s building a telecommunications satellite that’s much smaller than traditional satellites but with outsize bandwidth. The California-based startup said it’s taking aim at global internet connectivity by trying to reduce the costs associated with satellite internet. “Astranis aims to solve a problem in the modern space race that hasn't been cracked: bringing the next four billion people online with low-cost, reliable internet,” the announcement said. Astranis said it has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS