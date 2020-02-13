Feds Withheld Evidence In Boston Officials' Case, Judge Says

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- After setting aside extortion convictions for two former Boston officials, a federal judge on Wednesday sharply criticized prosecutors who failed to turn over "directly exculpatory" information until shortly before last year's trial concerning allegations the pair threatened to yank city permits from a music festival unless it hired union stagehands. U.S. District Leo Sorokin in recent days set aside convictions for the two, former tourism czar Ken Brissette and former intergovernmental affairs head Tim Sullivan and entered judgments of not guilty instead. Wednesday's ruling detailed where prosecutors stepped out of line but declined to add sanctions on the prosecution. Brissette and...

