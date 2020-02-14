BREAKING: Motorola Wins $764M In Radio Trade Secret Trial

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 1:50 PM EST) -- Illinois federal jurors awarded Motorola Solutions LLC roughly $764 million Friday, finding Chinese rival Hytera Corp. infringed copyrights and misappropriated trade secrets to create and market a competing digital two-way radio. Motorola’s victory on Friday follows a three-month trial over claims Chinese rival Hytera infringed its copyrights and misappropriated its trade secrets. (Getty) After deliberating for a little more than two hours on Friday, the jury awarded Motorola Solutions an all-out win, giving the company everything it asked for during closing arguments: $345.76 million in compensatory damages and exemplary damages of $418.8 million. Motorola said after the verdict it plans to...

