NFL Hammered By 9th Circ. Panel Over Painkiller Policies

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel considering whether to revive a lawsuit by ex-football players claiming the NFL doped them with painkillers without regard for their safety on Thursday questioned whether financial interests in seeing star players return to the field played a role in the league's apparent inaction on the issue. During oral arguments in San Francisco on Thursday, the National Football League in response to a judge's comment told the panel that it doesn't have any documented 'return to play' policy and had tried to foster the teams' compliance with federal drug laws. The former players argued that the NFL had...

