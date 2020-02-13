2nd Circ. Won't Touch PwC's Loss In Pension Plan Dispute

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has refused to upend a panel's decision allowing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP retirees to have their pension plan amended after courts found fault with the company's benefit-calculation method. The Second Circuit on Wednesday denied PwC's petition for a rehearing in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, which was revived by a three-judge panel in December. The accounting firm contended that the panel wrongly concluded two ERISA sections allowed the district court to reform and then enforce the pension plan, as the retirees requested, saying the decision "irreconcilably conflicts" with U.S. Supreme Court precedent. In its decision, the panel held...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS