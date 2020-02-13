Charter Wants To Delay Windstream's False Ad Damages Trial

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- Cable provider Charter Communications asked a New York bankruptcy judge Thursday to delay a planned bench trial over what damages the cable company should owe after the judge found it published false advertising about rival Windstream Holdings, saying it could interfere with a possible jury trial. In a hearing Thursday, Charter told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain that a bench trial would interfere with its right to a jury trial on some of Windstream's claims by generating rulings that could tie the hands of a potential future jury, and that the issues are not tied closely enough to Windstream's bankruptcy case...

