Medicare Repayment Suits Aren't Time-Barred, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has ruled that the Medicare Secondary Payer Act doesn't require private entities or the government to have requested reimbursements for payments made on behalf of a beneficiary within a certain time period before filing suit under the act's private cause of action, reversing a Florida federal court's 2018 decision. Thursday's appellate decision marks a significant reversal in one of dozens of cases brought by MSP Recovery and its affiliated companies, which recover claims on behalf of Medicare Advantage organizations, independent physician associations and other entities that provide health care to Medicare enrollees. In these cases, MSP Recovery and...

