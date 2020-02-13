VW Fears Eco-Warrior Jury Pool In 'Clean Diesel' Bellwether

Law360, San Francisco (February 13, 2020, 10:57 PM EST) -- A California federal judge presiding over Volkswagen AG's upcoming "clean diesel" emissions scandal bellwether trial said Thursday he won't question prospective jurors in front of each other about their opinions of the German automotive giant after answers to jury questionnaires accused the company of murder, corporate greed and deadly polluting. During a pretrial conference in San Francisco, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer agreed with Volkswagen that since many juror questionnaires expressed strongly held views regarding the environmental harm done by Volkswagen's admitted emissions fraud, he won't allow prospective jurors to be questioned on those subjects within earshot of other members of...

