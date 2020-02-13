Weinstein Says DA 'Script' Demeans Women In 5-Hour Closing

Law360, New York (February 13, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein's counsel presented a marathon closing argument Thursday in the movie producer's rape trial, likening the prosecution's case to a script that strips women of responsibility for their actions. Harvey Weinstein defense attorneys Donna Rotunno, who gave a five-hour closing argument, and Arthur Aidala arrive at court for the movie producer's rape trial in New York on Thursday. (AP) Over nearly five hours, Weinstein's attorney Donna Rotunno portrayed the Hollywood mogul as the victim of overzealous prosecutors who twisted the facts. Rotunno spent most of her time attacking the credibility of two key witnesses, saying that if jurors don’t believe them, they must acquit...

