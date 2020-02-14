Airbnb, NYC Pause Customer Data Suit To Seek Settlement

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 9:18 PM EST) -- A federal court granted a temporary stay Friday to Airbnb’s lawsuit against New York City over an ordinance requiring disclosure of the short-term rental company’s customer data after both sides asked for more time to negotiate a settlement. Airbnb has said a New York City ordinance requiring short-term rental platforms to share customer information violates the Fourth Amendment. (AP) U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer’s order also extended to a consolidated case brought by HomeAway, another short-term rental company that filed a suit against the New York City ordinance. A pause will “afford the parties an opportunity to explore a settlement that could render remaining...

