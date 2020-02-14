Austin Asks Judge To Pause $2.15B Kinder Morgan Pipeline

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday rejected the City of Austin and others’ request to block early construction work on Kinder Morgan’s planned $2.15 billion Permian Highway Mountain pipeline, deciding that the potential harm to a protected bird did not warrant an immediate work stoppage. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman said that the tree clearing would not threaten the protected golden-cheeked warbler’s survival and that the company took steps to minimize the harm that construction would cause, including by protecting roughly 1,350 acres of the bird’s habitat. Judge Pitman made his decision the same day he held a hearing on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS