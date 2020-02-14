Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Seeks To Nix Uber, Postmates' AB 5 Challenge For Good

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- The state of California urged a federal judge to toss Uber and Postmates' suit challenging a new law making it harder for workers to be classified as independent contractors, arguing the case should be dismissed for the same reasons the judge rejected the companies' efforts to pause the litigation.

In a 31-page motion filed Thursday, the state said U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee correctly concluded in her decision earlier in the week that Uber Technologies Inc. and Postmates Inc.'s challenges to the new state law, called Assembly Bill 5, failed to raise any serious questions as to the constitutionality of the law....

