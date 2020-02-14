Taxation With Representation: Latham, Skadden, Wachtell

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Simon Property Group buys mall operator Taubman for $3.6 billion, Fidelity National and insurance provider F&G make a $2.7 billion merger, and Revolution Medicines makes a $238 million public debut. Simon’s $3.6B Mall Deal Simon Property Group Inc. said Feb. 10 that it will acquire fellow mall operator Taubman in a roughly $3.6 billion deal steered by Paul Weiss, Latham & Watkins, Wachtell Lipton, Honigman and Kirkland & Ellis. The Latham team representing Simon includes tax partner Ana O’Brien and associate Janet Hsu. The Wachtell team representing Taubman includes tax partner Jodi J. Schwartz and...

