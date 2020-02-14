Jackson Lewis Nabs Ex-Proskauer ERISA Litigator In La.

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- Jackson Lewis PC has scooped up Proskauer Rose LLP's former New Orleans office leader to be the co-head of the labor and employment powerhouse's Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation group. Howard Shapiro has joined Jackson Lewis as a principal in New Orleans, the firm said in a Thursday announcement. Shapiro told Law360 on Friday that he left Proskauer in October owing to a mandatory retirement age of 68 — he is now 69 — but that he missed practicing ERISA litigation. "Jackson Lewis has five or six people that I have practiced with in the past [and] I've had the opportunity to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS