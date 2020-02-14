SkyWest Flight Attendants Say Calif. Ruling Bolsters Pay Spat

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- Current and former SkyWest flight attendants said Thursday that their Illinois suit seeking unpaid wages for work they did while on the ground is bolstered by a California Supreme Court decision that Apple's off-the-clock employee bag searches counted as compensable work time. The SkyWest flight attendants filed a brief in Illinois federal court calling attention to the California justices’ Thursday decision in Frlekin v. Apple, which found that employees can be paid for time they spend waiting for their bags and personal belongings to be screened at the end of their workday. The California high court’s ruling was in response to...

