Trump Admin. Can't Pause Order To Reform Terror Watchlist

Law360, Alexandria, Va. (February 14, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge on Friday rejected the Trump administration's request to pause his earlier ruling ordering the government to make changes to the terrorism watchlist created after 9/11 while it challenges the matter at the Fourth Circuit. U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ruled from the bench during a motion hearing that the government "did not make a sufficient showing" that it would likely succeed in challenging his late December decision to propose changes to the database. The judge had found months earlier that the list is unconstitutional in its current form. Minutes before Friday's ruling, government attorneys argued that while Judge...

