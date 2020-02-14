Trump Lacks Power To Lift Ocean Drilling Ban, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- An Alaska federal judge was right to strike down the Trump administration's effort to undo former President Barack Obama's block on oil and gas drilling in large areas of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, environmentalists told the Ninth Circuit on Thursday. Under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, presidents may ban industrial activity in some areas, but once such a prohibition has been instituted, only Congress has the power to make the land eligible for development once again, green groups including the Natural Resources Defense Council and Sierra Club said in a brief opposing the Trump administration and Alaska's push to...

