Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

BIPA May Apply To Clearview AI's Creation Of Biometric Data

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- Eleven years ago, Illinois enacted the Biometric Information Privacy Act.[1] BIPA requires a person or business to make certain disclosures to, and receive a written release from, a person before obtaining his or her biometric identifier — a fingerprint, voiceprint, a scan of a person’s retina, iris, or hand, or the person’s facial geometry — or biometric information — information derived from a biometric identifier used to identify that person.[2]

BIPA also requires those possessing biometric identifiers or information to develop a publicly available, written retention policy establishing a schedule and guidelines for the destruction of the biometric identifiers and information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!