In Weinstein Rape Trial Closing, DA Depicts 'Abusive Rapist'

Law360, New York (February 14, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- Manhattan prosecutors presented closing arguments in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial on Friday that wove together witness testimony to create a composite picture of the movie producer as a manipulative rapist who shows a "wanton disregard" for women. In a three-hour statement, Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi dipped in and out of the testimony of the six accusers, highlighting similarities in how they described their interactions with Weinstein to reveal how she said he lured women into his trap. The prosecutor implored the jury to believe the women's testimony that the fallen Hollywood mogul is an "abusive rapist." "What is this...

