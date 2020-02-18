Defective Subaru Windshield Class Gains More Drivers  

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 3:55 PM EST) -- A proposed class action accusing Subaru of selling cars with spontaneously cracking windshields, failing to inform drivers of the dangerous defect and refusing to cover the replacement cost has accelerated in New Jersey with additional claimants. Named plaintiff Christine Powell is now joined by 15 other Subaru of America Inc. customers who claim they never would have purchased the cars, or would have paid less for them, if they knew about the faulty glass, according to the consolidated version of the complaint filed Feb. 6 in New Jersey federal court. The consolidated complaint unites Powell's suit and two other class actions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS