Gov’t Waives Contracting Laws To Speed Up Border Wall

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will waive federal procurement laws to speed up construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, citing high levels of unauthorized border crossings and drug trafficking. In a notice scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it was waiving procurement laws, including requirements for full and open competition and providing bonds before contractors can start work, to expedite wall building projects in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. “Pursuant to section 102(c) of [the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996], I...

