MIT Joins Harvard In Settling Deaf Bias Suit With Captioning

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- Massachusetts Institute of Technology plans to caption its online content and pay more than $1 million in attorney fees to hearing-impaired community advocates behind a proposed class action claiming the university denied the hearing impaired equal access to its website, according to a settlement outlined by the parties Tuesday. The deal comes months after Harvard University worked out similar settlement terms with the National Association of the Deaf and other parties to add audio and video captioning and pay $1.5 million in attorney costs. MIT agreed to provide accurate captions to videos on its website, and it also said it would...

