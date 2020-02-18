'Oblivious' PixarBio CEO Gets 7 Years For $7.5M Stock Fraud

Law360, Boston (February 18, 2020, 2:04 PM EST) -- Frank Reynolds, the CEO of Boston-based PixarBio, was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday for reeling in at least $7.5 million through stock fraud as a federal judge slammed the executive's "oblivious" allocution that he said sounded more like a sales pitch than a pitch for less time behind bars. The sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock followed two days of hearings and a lengthy, speedily read statement by Reynolds in which he extolled PixarBio's potential to cure the "global problem" of opioid addiction and even held up a vial of a dose of the company's...

