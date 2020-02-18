Trump Pardons Ex-49ers Owner From Bribery Conviction

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr., erasing a 1998 felony conviction he received for paying $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards to grease the wheels for a riverboat casino license. The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon at what The Hill called an “impromptu press gathering” just outside the West Wing that featured several former 49ers who played under DeBartolo, including Hall of Famers Charles Haley, Ronnie Lott, Jerry Rice and Jim Brown. Shortly after announcing DeBartolo’s pardon, Trump also pardoned imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and former New York police commissioner Bernie...

