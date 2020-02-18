Insurer Won't Cover Nathan's Franchisee Over Fatal Crash

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- An insurance company asked a South Carolina federal judge Tuesday to affirm that it doesn’t owe coverage to a Nathan’s Famous franchisee over a fatal car crash caused by one of the fast-food chain’s employees while driving a company vehicle. Auto-Owners’ Insurance Company said the insurance policy issued to Five Star Dining Inc. doesn’t cover accidents involving vehicles even if they’re company-owned and issued. It said the only vehicles that fall under coverage are ones not owned by the company or leased for less than 90 days. The insurer said that because the car involved in the accident had been leased...

