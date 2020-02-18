Pirates' Net Installers Dropped Ball On Warning, Hurt Fan Says

Law360, Pittsburgh (February 18, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania judge should have told jurors that the installer of protective netting at PNC Park was responsible for warning the team or attendees that the netting did not guarantee protection from foul balls, an injured fan trying to overturn her trial loss told an appellate panel Tuesday. Counsel for Wendy Camlin, the injured patron, told the Superior Court of Pennsylvania that Promats Athletics LLC had represented itself as an expert and promised that its netting was safer than what it was replacing at the beginning of the 2015 Pittsburgh Pirates season, so it should have warned the Pirates or put...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS