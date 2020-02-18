NFL Battles Controversial Redo Request In Concussion Deal

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- The NFL is again blasting a retired player’s request for a do-over after his concussion settlement claim was denied, reiterating arguments that the closely watched episode had deep procedural flaws and was a "waste of judicial resources." In a brief filed Tuesday, the NFL said Amon Gordon’s latest attempt to reverse a July decision upholding the denial of his $1.5 million dementia claim is “devoid of any legitimate ground for this court to revisit” that order. The uncapped settlement entitles a class of nearly 20,000 retired players like Gordon to up to $5 million each if they can prove they suffer...

