Peloton Suit Shows Sync Licensing Is Next Copyright Horizon

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 1:35 PM EST) -- Who doesn’t enjoy music while working out? Often, people stay fit by relying on a good pair of headphones and their own purchased music to get through a grueling workout. Most gyms in America pump the latest tunes into their facilities and workout classes to keep their patrons happy using performance rights organizations’ blanket licenses. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s innovative stationary bikes synchronize recorded music with an instructor-led workout streamed through an app or on those bikes’ screens. However, Peloton, and others like it, face a significant challenge with their musical offerings: a synchronization licensing gap. Synchronization rights refer to the right...

