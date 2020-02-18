Trump Is Right About Stone Sentencing, For Wrong Reasons

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump recently voiced his ire, via Twitter, about the government’s recommendation to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson that Roger Stone be sentenced according to the U.S. sentencing guidelines advisory sentencing range of 87 to 108 months (a little more than seven to nine years). The president called such a recommendation a “miscarriage of justice.” As a result, the government, rather controversially, backed off that recommendation and now suggests that a sentence between 37 and 46 months would be “more in line with the typical sentences imposed in obstruction cases.” Despite the U.S. Department of Justice's written policy that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS