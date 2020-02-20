9th Circ. Won't Revive RICO Suit Over Atty Referral Scheme

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has found that a lower court did not err when it tossed an attorney's racketeering lawsuit against a group of competing lawyers, saying Robert Ozeran was not a direct victim of the group’s alleged multimillion-dollar workers' compensation insurance referral scheme. In an unpublished opinion Tuesday, the panel affirmed the district court’s decision to dismiss Ozeran’s claim under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, concluding that the workers' compensation attorney could not prove that he suffered economic losses because of his competitors’ alleged scheme of paying for referrals, a practice known as “capping.” “Ozeran does not, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS