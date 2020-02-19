Delta Can't Escape ERISA Suit Over Pension Cuts

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge refused to toss a suit accusing Delta Air Lines Inc. of violating ERISA by cutting ex-employees' retirement benefits because they received lump-sum payments to settle workers' compensation claims, saying the airline's interpretation of their pension plan was at odds with its language. In her order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Joan N. Ericksen partially denied Delta's motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case from five former workers alleging that they were shorted benefits they were to receive under the Northwest Airlines Pension Plan for Contract Employees. The judge reviewed the airline's decision for an abuse...

