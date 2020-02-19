Ex-Altice Worker Says Lax Practices Left Data Exposed

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- Altice USA Inc. is facing a proposed class action in New York federal court alleging the cable giant left thousands of workers and customers vulnerable to hackers, making them a “juicy target” for a 2019 phishing attack. The suit filed Tuesday, led by a retired employee, alleges that the company failed to properly train its workers to safeguard confidential data, resulting in a large-scale hack that exposed personally identifiable information, or PII, of large groups of employees and customers. An undisclosed number of Altice employees, "apparently ill-equipped to protect themselves," were tricked into providing their login information to cyber criminals who used...

