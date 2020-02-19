'Vague' Fee Entries Targeted In Boston Scientific FCA Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge said whistleblowers’ lawyers should get about $2 million less than the roughly $7.6 million in attorney fees and costs they want from Boston Scientific after settling a False Claims Act suit, citing vague billing entries for hundreds of hours spent “reviewing documents.” In a report and recommendation made available Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven C. Mannion on Friday called for awarding about $5.5 million in fees and costs — most of which would go to Susman Godfrey LLP — saying the firm should be paid for slightly fewer attorney hours that it billed due to such...

