Ex-Mayer Brown Atty Can't Sue Startup In NY, Judge Hears

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- An electric car startup facing allegations that it illegally canned a former Mayer Brown LLP partner after fraudulently inducing him to join as general counsel is asking a New York federal judge to ship the case cross-country to California, where the company says it belongs. Faraday Future, a California-based company founded by bankrupt Chinese tycoon Jia Yueting, filed a motion on Feb. 14 asking Judge George B. Daniels of the Southern District of New York to dismiss a suit brought last month by plaintiff Hong Liu, who had been a partner in Mayer Brown's New York office. Liu alleged that Faraday...

