PwC Looks To High Court After 2nd Circ. Revives ERISA Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP said Tuesday it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse its Second Circuit loss in an ERISA dispute over the extent of judges’ authority to oversee benefit plan reforms, despite resistance from a 17,000-strong class of PwC retirees who say there's no circuit split to iron out. PwC filed a motion asking the appeals court to stay its mandate and stop its December decision from becoming official, saying the Second Circuit's ruling resulted in a conflict among the circuits and the nation's highest court needs to step in. However, the retirees argued in an opposition filing that there...

