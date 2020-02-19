AG Barr Critiques Big-Tech Immunity For Web Content

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 11:10 PM EST) -- Attorney General Bill Barr expressed concern Wednesday about the "expansive reach" of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a legal shield that has long protected tech giants from being held liable for content posted by third parties. In opening remarks at a U.S. Department of Justice workshop on Section 230, Barr told the audience he wasn't there to "advocate for a position" on the provision, but he offered "a few preliminary observations" that suggested an unfavorable view. For one, the attorney general said, courts' "broad interpretation" of Section 230 has "severely diminished" the ability of federal authorities to take on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS