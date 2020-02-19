NJ Golf Club Gets 2nd Chance To Shield Park Project Info

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- A PGA Tour-affiliated golf club in New Jersey escaped a trial court ruling directing the business to disclose its bid to develop an area of a state park, after a state appellate panel said Wednesday the company may be entitled to have some of the material redacted. The appeals court overturned Superior Court Judge Mary C. Jacobson's 2018 decision that WA Golf Company LLC, which operates Liberty National Golf Club, must provide plaintiff Steve Ramshur with the entire bid the company submitted to the state Department of Environmental Protection to develop an adjacent section of Liberty State Park in Jersey City....

