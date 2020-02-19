Emory Workers Denounce School's Expert In ERISA Feud

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- A class of Emory University workers claiming the school squandered their retirement savings is urging a federal judge to block the testimony of one of the school's expert witnesses, arguing she wasn't qualified to offer her opinion on what reasonable prices retirement plans should pay for record-keeping services. The workers on Tuesday asked a Georgia federal court to exclude Emory witness Jennifer Marietta-Westberg's testimony regarding defined contribution retirement plan record-keeping fees, saying she herself has admitted she doesn't have experience in the area. Marietta-Westberg — a principal at consulting firm Cornerstone Research — offered opinions with math errors, the workers said,...

