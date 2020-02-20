Nigeria Says $1B Award Over Oilfield Can't Be Enforced In NY

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:44 PM EST) -- Nigeria's state-owned oil company is calling for the dismissal of litigation to enforce a nixed $1.1 billion arbitral award stemming from an offshore oilfield dispute, arguing the suit improperly invites a New York federal court to sit as a "de facto" appeals court for Nigeria's judiciary. Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. argued in a brief filed with the New York court on Tuesday that this "purely Nigerian dispute," involving subsidiaries of Chevron and the Norwegian majority state-owned energy company Equinor, belongs before a Nigerian court, and the country has an "unquestionable interest" in interpreting and applying its own laws. The dispute relates...

