Resort Investors Can't Build On Mauritius Slavery Site

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- The island nation of Mauritius has won its challenge against U.K. investors that wanted to build a luxury resort on a UNESCO World Heritage site commemorating escaped slaves' fight for freedom, with an international tribunal finding that the investors have no right to develop the property. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal found Tuesday that United Kingdom-based investors including Thomas Gosling and four related companies were wrong to believe that they had a legitimate right to develop a resort on Mauritius' historic Le Morne Mountain based only on encouraging letters sent to the investors in 2005 and 2006...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS