7th Circ. Chief Questions Proof Of Ex-Judge's $1.4M Fraud

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit's chief judge questioned Wednesday whether the U.S government proved a former Illinois judge knew she was defrauding a financial institution while running an alleged $1.4 million mortgage fraud scheme in Chicago. Federal prosecutor Edward Liva had said during arguments before a three-judge panel that former Cook County Circuit Court Judge Jessica O’Brien was reasonably found guilty of bank and mail fraud over her involvement in securing two mortgage loans for investment properties in 2004. But Chief Circuit Judge Diane Wood said Liva was “guessing over the big detail” of whether O'Brien knew that helping an alleged straw buyer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS