Boeing Hit With Wrongful Death Suit After Pegasus Air Crash

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- The family of a woman who died this month after a Pegasus Airlines flight crashed in Turkey slapped The Boeing Co. with a wrongful death suit in Illinois state court Tuesday, claiming several aircraft design defects caused the wreck. The suit, filed on behalf of Pegasus Airlines Flight 2193 crash victim Songul Bozkurt, alleges that Boeing defectively designed and manufactured the aircraft that was used the day of the Feb. 5 crash. The 737 Max plane at issue skidded off a runway and broke into pieces while trying to land in bad weather at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Istanbul, injuring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS