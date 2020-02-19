Cognizant Pushes Chancery To Scrutinize Ex-Officer's Fee Bid

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 19, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- Legal bills for a former high-ranking Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. officer facing federal charges in an alleged bribery scheme over the construction of an office campus in India seem significantly "inflated" and should be reviewed before Cognizant is ordered to pay them, the IT company told the Delaware chancellor Wednesday. Cognizant's counsel told Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard that bills submitted by Bohrer PLLC in the defense of charges against the company's former chief legal officer Steven Schwartz need to be closely scrutinized because they seem out of whack with what other firms representing him have charged. Thus, the company argued, the...

