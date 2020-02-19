Facebook Tax Judge Wary Of Being Swayed By Co.'s Success

Law360, San Francisco (February 19, 2020, 9:38 PM EST) -- The tax judge presiding over a high-stakes bench trial involving the IRS' multibillion-dollar adjustments to Facebook Inc.'s 2010 tax bill said Wednesday she is concerned confirmation bias could affect her findings. During a hearing in San Francisco, U.S. Tax Court Judge Cary Douglas Pugh repeatedly expressed concerns about how Facebook's present success might influence her findings on Facebook's 2010 valuation at the end of the trial between the company and the IRS. "There's always danger of confirmation bias because we all know that Facebook is successful," she said. The judge's comments came before the start of the second day of trial...

