11th Circ. Says DirecTV Privacy Dustup Belongs In Arbitration

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 10:12 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday handed DirecTV a key win in a privacy dispute, finding that a customer’s contract requires taking his beef with the telecom into arbitration because the claim only arises out of his relationship with DirecTV. In an unpublished opinion that it characterized as “narrow” and tailored only to the facts of the current disagreement over an arbitration clause, a three-judge panel said a Georgia federal judge erred in denying DirecTV’s move to push René Romero’s complaint into arbitration. That’s because the agreement to arbitrate — worded as applying to “claims arising out of or relating to any...

