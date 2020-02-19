US Bank Says RMBS Claims Resolved By Nix Of Similar Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- U.S. Bank told a New York federal judge on Wednesday that another judge in his district has fully dismissed a lawsuit "materially similar" to claims the bank is facing in his court over residential mortgage-backed securities trusts. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick, the bank called attention to a Feb. 13 order granting U.S. Bank NA a full dismissal of claims brought against it by the National Credit Union Administration Board for alleged negligence and breach of contract in its role as a trustee for 50 RMBS trusts created between 2004 and 2007 that later went bust....

