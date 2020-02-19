Calif. Court Says US Baseball Must Face Foul Ball Injury Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- A California appeals court is giving a young girl who was hit in the face during an amateur baseball game another swing at the U.S. Baseball Federation, ruling MLB's recent decision to extend safety netting at its own stadiums prevents the USBF from arguing it has no obligation to do the same. A three-judge panel handed down the ruling on Tuesday in a 20-page, published opinion that could represent a crack in the so-called "Baseball Rule," a legal doctrine that has protected stadiums and teams from most liability tied to foul ball injuries for nearly a century. In Tuesday's decision, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS