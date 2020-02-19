2nd Circ. Revives Cruise Worker's Deportation Relief Bid

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 10:13 PM EST) -- A Romanian citizen who worked on a Florida-based cruise ship got another shot to stay in the United States after the Second Circuit found on Wednesday that the brief time he spent in international waters may not count as a departure from the U.S. A Second Circuit panel said the Board of Immigration Appeals, which upheld an immigration judge's denial of Puiu Vali Lulea's deportation relief bid, failed to cite legal authority for concluding that traveling on a ship between U.S. ports qualifies as leaving the U.S. whenever that ship crosses outside of American waters, no matter how briefly. "We conclude...

